Clarification on resident card fees renewal

Muscat: In view of what is circulating on the social media platforms by some business owners regarding the mechanisms for benefiting from the facilitations granted to the private sector based on the decision issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling Covid-19 on April 15, it should be clarified that the Supreme Committee’s decision states that:

The decision reducing the fees for the renewal of expatriates’ residence card from RO 301 to RO 201 applies to the following segments:

*Institutions and companies that employ national workforce regardless of the number of Omanis employed by the respective company.

*Entrepreneurs who run small enterprises on a full-time basis and who are registered with the Public Authority for Social Insurance as ‘business owner’.