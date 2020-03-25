Two sanitizer brands withdrawn from Oman market

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has issued a resolution 103/2020, stopping the circulation of two hand sanitizer brands – (M5001) and Thrill – because they did not meet the approved standards following as a result of the laboratory examination report.

The second article of the resolution stipulated that the supplier should commit to withdrawing the existing quantities of products from all the Sultanate’s markets in order to preserve public health.

While the third article mentioned the penalties stipulated in the consumer protection law.

Anyone who violates the provisions of this decision shall be punished with an administrative fine of no less than RO50, and no more than RO1,000, and the penalty is doubled in case of repetition of the violation, and in the event of this violation continuing, an administrative fine of RO50 riyals shall be imposed for each day the violation continues, with a total of no more than RO2,000.

Article 4 states that those concerned shall implement this decision from the date of its issuance of this letter.

PACP has started implementing the decision to ensure that this product does not exist in the market.