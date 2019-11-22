Main 

Two rescued from stranded vehicle in Ghala

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA) rescued two persons after their vehicle was stranded in the Ghala area of Bausher.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4632 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Saudi women to get passport, travel without male guardian approval

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saudi women to get passport, travel without male guardian approval

Chinese SUV maker plans auto plant in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Chinese SUV maker plans auto plant in Oman

ROP to launch new app for real-time traffic updates

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP to launch new app for real-time traffic updates