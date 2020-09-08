Local 

Two poachers held for killing a gazelle in Oman

Muscat: Two poachers charged with killing a gazelle have been sentenced to a six-month imprisonment and a fine of RO 1,000 by the Criminal Court in Muscat.

One of the two has been sentenced to a one month jail for threatening an employee on duty, a fine of RO 500 for possessing unlicenced weapon and RO 300 for possessing armgun telescope.

The weapons along with the vehicle used for the hunting have been confiscated. Meanwhile, the suspects are forced to bear expenses.

 

