Two players, one staff member tested Covid positive: OFA

Muscat: Omani Football Association (OFA) said two players of the national team were tested positive following the tests conducted on their arrival at Dubai International Airport.

OFA added on Saturday that a member of the team staff has been also tested positive for Covid 19.

“We are taking all appropriate health measures for their safety and the rest of the players and the technical and administrative staff are in good health,” OFA said.

Meanwhile, the team started their training sessions on the grounds of the Emirates Football Association on Friday, which lasted for nearly two hours.