Two Omanis safe as train derails in Egypt

CAIRO: The Sultanate’s Embassy in Egypt confirmed the safety of two Omani nationals after a passenger train derailed north of the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Sunday.

The embassy expressed condolences to the families’ victims wishing the injured speedy recovery.

A train accident north of Cairo on Sunday left 97 people injured, Egypt’s Health Ministry said, in the latest rail calamity to hit the country.

The ministry said “97 citizens were injured in a train accident in Toukh”, a small farming town in the fertile Nile Delta about 40 km outside the capital. No deaths were reported.

A security source said eight carriages came off the rails as the train headed north towards the city of Mansoura.

Over 55 ambulances were dispatched to treat the injured, the ministry said, and investigators have been sent to assess the accident’s cause. The security source said the driver and other officials had been detained for questioning. — Agencies