Two Omani teams for Arab entrepreneurs competition

MUSCAT, NOV 5 – Two Omani teams will participate in the Injaz Al Arab’s 13th Annual Young Arab Entrepreneurs competition, to be held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, at the Kempinski on Wednesday. The competition is part of a two-day event consisting of panel discussions and competitions which will fathom the participants’ ability to stay afloat in different phases of entrepreneurship.

More than 80 students from across MENA region will be competing for the coveted ‘Company of the Year’, ‘Product of the Year’ and ‘Social Impact’ awards. Over 500 people including senior government officials and esteemed public figures will be attending the awards ceremony. This year’s competition was a culmination for 19 teams from Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Algeria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, Palestine, Qatar, Yemen and Palestine.

“Oman, like other Arab countries, has a large youth population with huge potential. Mahya and Couch have incorporated excellent innovation into their businesses and we look forward to seeing how they fare against the others,” said Khaula al Harthy, CEO of Injaz Oman.

Mahya, which specialises in the sustainable production of nutritious animal feed with high levels of protein, has recently launched an ecologically friendly fish feed ‘Prozolla.’

Couch specialises in the manufacture of furniture from cotton and reused sponge. The company ensures that the design and aesthetics of the furniture reflect a rich mix of Arab and contemporary styles. Using environmentally friendly materials helps reducing polyester residues from cotton and synthetic sponges from being dumped into the environment.

Injaz Al Arab and Junior Achievement Worldwide help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth.

Related