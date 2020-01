Muscat: Two Omani pilgrims lost their lives as the bus in which they were traveling met with an accident.

The accident took place in the Haradh area just before the Al-Batha border as the pilgrims were returning to the Sultanate.

According to sources, both the victims were residents of Rustaq in Muscat.

Victims are Muaid al Shukaili and Abdulsalam al Thuhli

Further details are awaited.