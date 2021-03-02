Two new quay cranes arrive at Sohar Port

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 2 –

Hutchison Ports Sohar, the container handling facility at Sohar Port, has taken delivery of two new rubber tyred gantry cranes — part of a fleet of eight remote controlled cranes that will help boost the port’s container handling capability, as well as the handling of a new generation of mega containerships.

Announcing the arrival of the new hardware on Tuesday, Sohar Port said: “Sohar congratulates Hutchison Ports Sohar on the arrival of two new quay cranes! The new cranes are able to handle the largest container ships currently in operation, enabling Hutchison Ports Sohar to further expand their handling capacity and allow for more growth in the future!”

The first two units of the fleet were put into operation at the beginning of November 2020, with the other six units scheduled for operations by the end of Q1 2021.

These RCRTGCs are state-of-the-art equipment, capable of automated container stacking and remote control for handling the loading and unloading of containers to and from external trucks through wireless communication.

Moreover, these remote-controlled cranes are designed with a hybrid smart power management system.

The hybrid system’s electric powertrain eliminates the need for traditional large diesel engines.

The new RCRTGCs can help reduce air as well as noise pollution, and further reinforce Hutchison Ports Sohar’s commitment to transform itself into a green terminal.

Hutchison Ports Sohar is a joint venture between Hutchison Ports, the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and a number of well-established Omani and overseas investors.