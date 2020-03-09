Two new cases of coronavirus

MUSCAT, MARCH 9 – Nine patients recovered from coronavirus infection and two new cases were reported in the Sultanate on Monday.

Oman Air has suspended flights to Italy. Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend temporarily the travel of citizens and expatriates to Oman, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain, as well as suspending the entry of those coming from those countries, and those who were there during the 14 days before their arrival.

According to a statement from the ministry, two citizens, who travelled to the Republic of Iran have been tested positive for Covid-19. “Both persons have been quarantined and their condition is stable,” the ministry said.

With the new cases, the number of persons infected with the Covid-19 has reached 18. While 17 cases relate to travel to Iran and the other person arrived from Italy.

“Out of these, nines persons have recovered fully while the condition of the rest is stable,” the ministry said.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, accompanied by a number of officials, reviewed precautionary and preventive procedures at the Muscat International Airport.

Accompanied by officials, the minister visited the airport and ensured strict adherence to the instructions.

If the traveller is coming from the endemic countries but does not suffer from any COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will be briefed on quarantine.

A medical team is following up on the cases of home quarantine as well as institutional quarantine.

If the traveller’s health condition does not require institutional healthcare, the sample will be taken to the Health Surveillance Clinic, giving him/her advice on home isolation.

SQU denies rumours

Meanwhile, the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has denied what has been circulated about a case of infection with the coronavirus. “What is being circulated on the social media is incorrect. It is the Ministry of Health which is handling cases relating to coronavirus,” a statement from the university said, while calling upon the public to follow information from relevant authorities. At the same time, the College of Education at SQU recommended, through a circular, to complete mid-term exams and field training.