Two new cases of Coronavirus in Oman

Muscat: Two new cases of Coronavirus were registered by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

According to a statement from the ministry, two citizens, who travelled to the Republic of Iran have been tested positive. “Both have been quarantined and their condition is stable”, the ministry said.

With the new cases, the number of persons infected with the Covid 19 virus has reached 18. While 17 cases relate to travel to Iran and the other person arrived from Italy. “Out of these, nines persons have recovered fully while the condition of the rest is stable”, the ministry said.

The Ministry called both citizens and residents to adhere to the guidelines issued by the health staff and, if required, get quarantined, in addition to avoiding public functions.

Meanwhile, the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has denied what has been circulated about a case of infection with the Coronavirus.

“What is being circulated on the social media is incorrect. It is the ministry of health which is handling cases relating to Coronavirus”, a statement from the university said, while calling upon the public to follow information from relevant authorities.

At the same time, the College of Education at SQU recommended, through a circular, to complete mid-term exams and field training.

