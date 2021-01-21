Two new British schools to be opened in Muscat

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Defence Pension Fund announced on Thursday that it will open two new British schools in Muscat subject to final licensing from the Ministry of Education.

Cheltenham Muscat, a branch campus of the prestigious 180-year-old Cheltenham College UK, is for children aged 3-18, and Downe House Muscat is a branch campus of one of the UK’s leading high-achieving private schools, 113-year-old Downe House. Both schools have invited applications for September 2021.

On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, said:

“In line with the Sultanate’s vision and the National Strategy for Education 2040, I am pleased to announce the opening next year of two international schools — Cheltenham Muscat and Downe House Muscat. Both schools will offer education with modern, inspirational teaching that cater for the needs of every child both in-school and through a virtual learning platform, blending the power of culture and heritage with innovation. The schools also offer an environment conducive to encouraging all children to be understanding and tolerant of others, whilst developing self-confidence to express ideas and opinions, thus enabling them to become global leaders of the future. I wish both schools success in their mission, and the students and their parents a beneficial tenure and successful careers.”

British Ambassador Hamish Cowell said: “The British Independent Schools Inspectorate rates both Cheltenham and Downe House as ‘outstanding’ in their formal appraisals and they feature within the top 10 per cent and 3 per cent respectively of A-Level achievements.

It is testament to the strong relationship between the UK and Oman that the schools have chosen to locate in the Sultanate, and demonstrates their keen commitment to enhancing the traditionally strong bilateral relationship.”

Unlike many other schools in the region, children will be taught by specialist staff rather than general class teachers. Starting as early as KG1, specialists will teach across individual subject areas and from Grade 4 across all subjects, enabling scientists to teach science, artists to teach art and mathematicians to teach maths.

This exceptional teaching is delivered via an extended all-inclusive school day giving the space for learning, growth and extra-curricular activities.

Designed by award winning architects, the two distinct campuses offer state-of-the-art facilities.

The schools are at the heart of the MODPF’s Al Bandar Master plan, conveniently located between Muscat and Seeb, only 10 minutes from Muscat International Airport and Al Mouj, making it readily accessible from most parts of the city. Construction is ahead of schedule and on track for completion by August 2021.

The schools will provide teaching hubs including high-tech science labs, design-technology workshops, art, music and performing arts studios, media centres and theatres.

Related