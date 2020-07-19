Two foreigners held for fraud in South Al Batinah

Muscat: The South Al Batinah Governorate Police Command arrested a man and two women (two Arabs and a European national), on charges of fraud and sorcery, Royal Oman Police said on Twitter.

The defendants alleged to possess an exceptional power for exorcising and curing chronic illnesses.

The citizen who brought the fraudsters on tourist visas and rented out his house to them, was also arrested.

ROP cautions against dealing with imposters and fraudsters and calls upon the members of the public to report such suspected crimes at the nearest police station.