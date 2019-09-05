Main 

Two dead, one injured at fire in Ghala industrial area

Muscat: Two people died following a fire that broke out at the welding workshop in the Ghala industrial area in the Wilayat of Bausher.

One person was critically injured in the incident and hospitalized in a critical condition, reported the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance ((PACDA).

Due to the release of potentially toxic gases following the fire breakout,  a team dealing with hazardous materials who rushed to the site had a tough time lifting two people from inside the tank where they were doing the maintenance work.

