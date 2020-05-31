Two Covid-19 deaths today, total 44

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced the death of a citizen (72 years) infected with Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the number of deaths from this disease to 42. This is also the also second death to be announced today.

Earlier, the ministry announced the death of a resident (44 years) infected with Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the number of deaths from this disease to 43.

The Ministry of Health announced the death of a citizen (72 years) infected with Covid-19 (May 3o), taking the number of deaths from this disease to 42.

The Ministry of Health announced the death of a citizen (76 years) infected with Covid-19 (May 3o), taking the number of deaths from this disease to 42.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 29 announced the death of a 43 -year-old resident infected with Covid-29, taking the total number of deaths in the Sultanate to 41.

The Ministry of Health on May 28 announced the death of a 51-year-old citizen with Covid-19, taking the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 40.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 27 announced the death of a 58-year-old resident due to Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 39.

Ministry of Health in Oman on Wednesday (May 27) announced the death of a 67-year-old resident, bringing the total number of deaths to 38.

The Ministry of Health (May 24) announced the death of a 51-year-old citizen with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths from this disease to 37.

MOH on May 23 announced the death of a 76-year-old Omani citizen with Covid-19, taking the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in Oman to 36.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 23 also announced the death of an Omani woman aged 68 years with Covid-19. With this, the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to 35.

MOH on May 23 also reported the death of two residents with Covid-19 aged 57 and 60 years, taking the total to 34.

On Friday (May 22), MOH announced the death of a citizen (70 years), taking the total to 32, and the death of an Omani woman (65 years), taking the total number of deaths in the country to 31.

It may be noted that the first Covid-19 death was reported in Oman on April 4.

“More deaths among residents are due to the delay in approaching health institutions and most of the deaths take place in the ICU as many of patients are late in seeking healthcare, also due to chronic symptoms and delay in reaching the hospital, ” the government said.

Timeline: Covids Deaths in Oman

A 63-year-old expatriate died of Covid-19 on May 21, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 30.

Also on May 21, MOH announced the death of a 66-year-old citizen after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 marking the second death on Wednesday and taking the total to 29.

The first death resulted on May 21 was that of a 70-year-old Omani citizen, taking the total to 28.

A 34-year-old expatriate died of Covid-19 in Oman on May 21, bringing the death toll from the disease to 27.

The Ministry of Health on May 20 announced the death of a 57-year-old resident with Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths related to the disease to 26.

Oman recorded, for the first time, three Covid-19 deaths in a day as the Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 19 announced the death of two residents -aged 54 and 67 years old, respectively. It took the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to 25.

Earlier on May 19, MOH announced the death of a 46-year-old resident with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 23.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also announced the death of a 48-year-old resident with Covid-19 on May 17, raising the disease’s death toll in the Sultanate to 22.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on May 17 the death of an 80-year-old Omani citizen with Covid-19. With this, the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate is 21.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (May 15) announced the death of a 43-year-old resident with Covid-19. With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to 20.

Earlier on Friday (May 15), a 36-year-old Omani citizen died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 19.

A 31-year-old resident died from Covid-19 on Thursday (May 14), bringing the total number of deaths to 18 in the Sultanate, said the Ministry of Health.

On May 9, MOH announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (May 8) reported the death of a 43-year-old resident of Covid-19, taking the total of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 16.

On Thursday, A 66-year-old expatriate died due to Covid-19. bringing the death toll to 15.

Also on Thursday, The MOH on Thursday announced the death of a resident in Oman, taking the death toll to 14.

The Ministry of Health on May 5 announced the death of an Omani woman aged 67 due to Covid-19, taking the total to 13.

The Ministry of Health announced on May 2 said a 60-year-old resident died after being infected with Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 12.

On April 30, an Omani woman aged 33 died due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

The Ministry of Health in Oman announced the death of a 74-year-old citizen with Covid-19 on April 24. With this, the total number of deaths in the Sultanate reaches 10.

On Thursday (April 23), a 57-year-old resident of Muscat succumbed to coronavirus (Covid-19).

MOH on April 21 had announced the death of a 53-year-old resident of Muscat- the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

Earlier on April 19, MoH had announced the death of a resident aged 59, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate then to 7.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 17 had announced the death of a 76-year-old resident, which was the sixth Covid-19-related death.

Also on April 17, the fifth death case was reported – a 66-year-old resident.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.