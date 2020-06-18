CORONAVIRUS Main 

Two Covid-19 deaths reported in Buraimi today

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday announced 739 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 302 Omanis and 437 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 26, 818, including three deaths.  Buraimi reported deaths for the first time – two on Thursday.

Of the total deaths reported, 78 of them are residents and 41 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 68 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 51 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 101 of them are males and 18 are females.

Of the total 119 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 90, followed by South Batinah 12, North Batinah 6, Al Dhakilyah 3, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 1, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 2.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 19, 408 cases + 548

North al Batinah  – 1, 825 cases +66

South al Batinah: 1, 845 cases +31

Al Dhakilyah: 1,010 cases + 35

Al-Wusta: 958 cases + 21 (19 new cases in Duqm)

South Sharqiyah: 593 cases +3

North Sharqiyah  400 cases +11

Al Buraimi: 275 cases + 04

Al Dhahirah: 230 cases +6

Dhofar: 263 cases +14 ( 5 new cases in Salalah)

Musandam: 11 cases

 

 

 

