Two charter flights to take off to India on Saturday 

Muscat: Stranded Indians in the Sultanate will leave in two charter flights from Muscat International Airport on Saturday.

The first charter flight by Salam Air for the overseas wing of the Indian National Muslim League (KMCC) will take off from Muscat Airport with 180 passengers to Kozhikode at 8 am.

The list includes 61 passengers who require immediate medical attention, 24 pregnant women, 24 stranded visitors, people who lost jobs, and those who were not able to get home for urgent reasons. The flight OV 1481 will also 17 children on board.

“The first charter flight from the Sultanate of Oman is the culmination of a desire to support the community and all the coordination, cooperation, and hard work between the Indian and Omani authorities”, said Rayees Ahmed, President of KMCC Oman.

The second flight, by Indigo, will carry 180 Indians to Kozhikode from Muscat International Airport at 10 am on Saturday.

Around 48 people who lost jobs, 50 visitors who were stranded after their visa got over, 42 patients who require urgent medical care, and 11 pregnant women comprise the first batch selected from the priority list with the Indian Embassy, according to Mohammed Raziq, General Secretary, Indian Cultural Federation.

There has been demand from the stranded passengers to make more flights available. Reports suggest that the intervention of Kerala Muslim Jama’ath and AP Aboobacker Musliar, who was the guest of the Sultanate of Oman at the Global Conference on Water in Sharia held in Muscat last year, fetched the results after discussions with both the governments of India and Kerala.

“This charter service became possible only with the support of the authorities of the Sultanate, the Oman Airports, the ROP, Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) and the like and we owe them a big thank you”, organizers told the Observer.

There will be flights to Kannur, Kochi sectors from Oman as well as similar charter services from other GCC countries.