Two bodies recovered from capsized Iranian ship

Muscat: The search and rescue Center of the Royal Air Force of Oman has recovered two bodies of the crew of the Iranian merchant ship sunk in the Omani territorial sea near the Strait of Hormuz.

The search is still continuing for the other missing five of the seven sailors.

The Maritime Security Centre (MSC) had carried out a rescue operation for crews of an Iranian-flagged commercial ship that sank on December 25 in the Omani territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The rescue operation was conducted in coordination with the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and the Coast Guard Police at Royal Oman Police (ROP) as well as another military, security, and civil units.

The shipwreck was towed away to ensure the smooth passage of ships across the Strait of Hormuz.