Two arrested for smuggling, possession of drugs

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested two persons of Asian nationality for smuggling and possession of large quantities of drugs, following monitoring and follow up operations.

The Directorate General of Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances said the two suspects were possessing five moulds of crystal drugs, 284 capsules of morphine, 629 tablets of psychotropic substances, two pieces of hashish and tools needed for the purpose of trafficking and processing narcotic substances.

The ROP has initiated legal actions against them. — ONA

