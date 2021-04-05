Local 

Two arrested for online scam

Oman Observer

Muscat: The police command of Al Dhahira Governorate arrested two people on charges of threatening and extortion, a Royal Oman Police (ROP) source said.

The defendants, one of them is a girl, exchanged indecent photos with their victims on social media and made them believe that the girl was exposed to harm as a result of her communication with them and demanded money from the victims in order to settle the case.

ROP advised caution against the fraudsters’ deceptive ways to lure their victims on social media, urging the public to report such cases to the relevant authorities.

