Two arrested for car drifting

Suhar: The Police Command of North Batinah Governorate arrested two persons on charges of drifting and stealing number plates of other vehicles on Wednesday. The vehicles were also seized.

As per the details, two persons were held on charges of drifting and stealing number plates from other vehicles and installing them in one of the seized vehicles to mislead the identity of its driver.

Legal actions have been initiated against them.

 

