Two accidents occur in Mahout due to sandstorm

Muscat: Two accidents of vehicles ramming into the road barriers occurred in the Wilayat of Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate as sandstorm left piles of sand on the main road.

Sand storm also blew on the Adam-Thamriat carriageway, as a result piles of sand formed on the road and the vehicular movement was hampered due to low visibility.

Royal Oman Police (ROP) advised motorists to be wary of sand piles on the roads and to stay focused particularly at night. — ONA

