Twitter sees rise in daily users viewing ads

NEW YORK: Twitter Inc posted better-than-expected second quarter revenue on Friday and an uptick in daily users who see advertisements on the site, driven by changes to show users more relevant content, sending its shares up nearly 5 per cent.

However, the company forecast third quarter revenue below many Wall Street estimates and said revenue growth would lag the first two quarters, partly due to ending some older ad formats.

Twitter’s revenue and number of users have been in focus since the social media platform started deleting millions of spam or fake accounts promoting hate speech or spreading political misinformation, contributing to declines in monthly users through 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said the platform saw an 18 per cent drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behaviour.

The company reported a rise in monthly active users in the first quarter, fuelling speculation that Twitter was returning to growth, but has since stopped disclosing its MAU count.

Instead, this quarter it reported monetizable daily active usage (mDAU), a metric it created to measure only users exposed on a daily basis to advertising on the site and exclude those who access Twitter via aggregating sites like TweetDeck.

Its monetizable daily active usage (mDAU) hit 139 million, beating analyst expectations of 135 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“The strong growth in monetizable daily active users shows that Twitter users are sticking with the platform, and that should resonate with advertisers,” eMarketer senior analyst Jasmine Enberg said. — Reuters

