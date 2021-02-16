Turnout for vaccine ‘not very impressive’

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday reported 337 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 137,929. It also reported one Covid-19-related death, taking the death toll to 1,544. With 28 patients hospitalised during the past 24 hours, the total number of inpatients in hospitals stood at 141, including 42 in intensive care units (ICUs).

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, explained during a TV interview that there has been a worrying increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the intensive care units. He stressed the Supreme Committee’s determination to take strict measures against those who are not abiding by its decisions.

Dr Al Saeedi mentioned that the closure of Al Sharqiyah North Governorate was due to a 100 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the intensive care units in Ibra Hospital. He also said: “Data showed that arrivals from the Republic of Tanzania proved to be positive at a rate of 18 per cent,” indicating that this number is “very high” and that the Supreme Committee is studying the possibility of stopping travels from countries having high rate of infections. The minister called on those who received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be assured that they will have the second dose available. “The delay was beyond the control of the Sultanate and the manufacturer, yet the effectiveness of the vaccine will not be affected by this delay’’, he said.

DELAY IN DOSE

“There is no scientific evidence that delay in taking the vaccine reduces its effectiveness. The ministry has formed a team specialised in vaccinations last year and it is studying everything new in this regard.”

He added that there is a patient, among others admitted to ICU, who refused to take the vaccine. “There is no preference between vaccinations. We use what is proven and available’’, he said, expressing hope to cover 60 per cent of the population, which is the percentage set by the technical team to reach herd immunity.

Dr Al Saeedi urged all those who meet the conditions of vaccination, to go and take the available vaccine, indicating that “the turnout in some governorates “is still not impressive.”