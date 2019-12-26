Turkish court orders businessman to remain in jail

SILIVRI: A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled that a businessman charged with seeking to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government should remain in jail, despite a demand by Europe’s top rights body for his release.

Osman Kavala (pictured), a leading figure in Turkey’s civil society who funded projects across the country, has been in pre-trial detention since November 2017.

Turkish prosecutors accuse him and 15 other leading figures in civil society of being involved in anti-Erdogan protests in 2013 and the failed coup in 2016.

Kavala, who appeared in the dock wearing a dark jacket and a white shirt, dismissed the charges as “completely groundless”, a source said. “The 657-page indictment… proves I am innocent rather than guilty,” he told the court.

The Turkish court in Silivri in the outskirts of Istanbul set the next hearing for January 28. The crowd in the courtroom applauded Kavala as he was taken out. He was seen saluting back to his supporters.

Two weeks ago, the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urged Turkey to “take every measure to put an end” to Kavala’s detention and “to secure his immediate release”.

In a damning verdict, the ECHR said Kavala was being held “not only on acts that could not be reasonably considered as behaviour criminalised under domestic law” but which were also guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights.“I demand this unlawful and discriminatory practice that placed me in prison for two years come to an end,” Kavala said. — AFP

