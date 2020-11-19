Turkey’s new central banker aggressively raises key rate

ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday aggressively raised its main interest rate after a major economic team shake-up that included President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law giving up his finance ministry brief.

The bank said the one-week repo auction rate would go to 15 per cent from 10.25 per cent and that it was eliminating all other lending facilities to make its policy decisions more “transparent”.

The Turkish lira rose two per cent in value against the dollar moments after the announcements before paring back some of its gains.

The currency has been one of the worst performing among emerging markets and has lost nearly 23 per cent against the greenback since the start of the year.

Former finance minister Naci Agbal was named governor in a presidential decree published on November 7, just 16 months after his embattled predecessor’s appointment. The day after, Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak quit as finance minister citing health reasons, although reports said he left because of his objection to Agbal’s appointment.

Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said the interest rate hike “appears to have done enough to convince investors that there really is a positive shift in economic policymaking under way”.

But he noted that “with the average cost of funding standing at 14.80 per cent as of yesterday, today’s decision amounts to an effective monetary tightening of 20 basis points.” There is scepticism over how long the nominally independent bank will be free to act since Erdogan believes high interest rates cause high inflation. — AFP

