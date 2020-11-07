Turkey’s Erdogan ousts central bank governor as lira slides

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 per cent plunge in the lira currency’s value to record lows this year.

The decision to replace Murat Uysal gives Turkey its fourth central bank governor in five years. The presidential decree was announced in the early hours on Saturday in Turkey’s Official Gazette and gave no reason for the surprise move.

A senior official in Erdogan’s AK Party said Uysal was held responsible for the nosedive of the lira, the worst performer in emerging markets this year.

Analysts said that while Agbal is a close Erdogan ally, he is seen as a capable manager who could take a more orthodox approach to policy. That could ease concerns that have driven Turks to snap up hard currencies at record levels.

“Uysal’s leadership had been utterly disastrous. Agbal cannot be worse, surely. He had a reputation as a decent technocrat’’, Timothy Ash at BlueBay Asset Management said on Twitter. “Agbal is actually qualified for the job.”

The lira closed at 8.5445 against the dollar on Friday after touching a record low of 8.58, despite dollar weakness as votes were still being counted in the US election. — Reuters

Related