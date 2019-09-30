Turkey shoots down drone on border

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s air force claims to have shot down an unidentified drone on the Syrian border after it breached Turkish air space multiple times, the defence ministry said. The drone detected near the border by the military intruded into Turkish airspace six times before it was finally shot down by F-16 jets.

“An unmanned aerial vehicle which violated our air space six times… was downed by two of our F-16s which took off from Incirlik” air base in southern Turkey, the defence ministry said, sharing pictures of the downed drone on its official Twitter account. The ministry said the unknown aircraft was grounded on Sunday, adding: “The wreckage of the drone was found at the Cildiroba base” by the Turkish gendarmerie in the Kilis province near the Syrian border.

Related