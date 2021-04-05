Turkey inflation above 16 per cent in test for new central bank chief

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed above 16 per cent in March for the first time since mid-2019, data showed on Monday, piling pressure on new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to maintain tight policy after his surprise appointment.

Consumer prices were up 16.19 per cent year-on-year, higher than 16.11 per cent in a Reuters poll and 15.61 per cent in February. Inflation remains well above a 5 per cent official target and has been in double digits for most of the past four years.

Month-on-month CPI inflation was 1.08 per cent. — Reuters