Turkey-EU migrant pact at a crossroads

Ergin Hava

In September 2015, the image of Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi’s lifeless body washed ashore in Turkey sent shock waves across the world. Six months later, Turkish and EU leaders inked a migration pact under which Ankara was to receive political and financial benefits in return for tackling migration.

The deal reduced the number of migrants reaching Europe, while Turkey received most of the 6 billion euros ($7.15 billion) in EU support. However, Brussels did not keep its promises to ease visa regulations and upgrade the customs union.

Five years on, the pact is failing as Turkey struggles with the increased number of migrants while the EU is more divided than ever over asylum policy.

Turkey is hosting 6 million migrants, with nearly 4 million from Syria, its migration authority says. That’s 2 million more than in 2016, a heavy burden on a country that only had 60,000 asylum-seekers in 2011, before Syria’s civil war broke out.

The pact nearly collapsed last year when thousands of migrants, mostly Afghans, Pakistanis and Iraqis, amassed at the Turkish border with Greece, after Ankara opened its borders for those heading to Europe, fearing more refugees from Syria’s Idlib. The border crisis was interrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic.

Now, the pact needs more funding and to be extended to other migrant groups in Turkey, according to Sinem Adar, an associate at the Centre for Applied Turkey Studies in the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

Future programmes should also support integration as most Syrians are likely to stay in Turkey, she says.

Meanwhile, 2 million irregular migrants in Turkey are a larger concern as most have settled here, says M Murat Erdogan, who directs the Centre for Migration Research (TAGU) at the Turkish-German University in Istanbul.

Some are likely to try to reach Europe rather than face deportation, he says.

The pact will fail if it can not be updated or replaced, says Gerald Knaus of the European Stability Initiative (ESI).

The EU must increase assistance for refugees in Turkey and start taking in more people, Knaus told a webinar of the Istanbul-based Association for Migration Research (GAR).

Otherwise, Ankara could be tempted to allow refugees to cross its European borders as a bargaining chip, says TAGU’s Erdogan. The EU, meanwhile, expects Turkey to clamp down on human smugglers and readmit migrants from the Greek islands, an official said last week. — dpa