Tunisians vote in final round

TUNIS: Tunisians voted on Sunday in a presidential run-off pitting a law professor against a media tycoon, as the North African country grapples with economic and security challenges.

Voter turnout until midday was 17.8 per cent, the electoral commission said at a press conference, adding that participation was relatively good. About 7.2 million people were registered to vote, with more than 4,500 polling stations across the country.

Polls were to be open for 10 hours, starting at 8 am.

Media tycoon Nabil Karoui, 56, has been tarnished by corruption allegations. He was released from jail on Wednesday after spending more than a month in custody on money laundering and tax evasion charges.

Karoui, who has not been convicted, presents himself as an advocate of Tunisia’s poor and marginalised as the head of the recently founded centre-left Heart of Tunisia party. Law professor Kais Saied, 61, is an independent with no political experience.

Both topped the election’s first round on September 15, defeating contenders from mainstream political parties.

