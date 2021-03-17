Tunisian president in Libya for talks with new unity govt

TRIPOLI: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday visited neighbouring Libya, where a UN-backed unity government is seeking to restore stability after a decade of violent turmoil.

On the first such visit since 2012, the Tunisian president met Libya’s new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who has been tasked with governing until December elections.

Saied’s trip aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya” and for greater “stability and prosperity”, his office said.

Libya descended into chaos after Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011, with an array of forces battling to fill the void.

The turmoil has impacted Tunisia by sharply reducing cross-border trade and because militants used lawless Libya as a staging area for a series of bloody attacks in Tunisia.

Saied was welcomed at the airport in Tripoli by Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al Manfi. He later met Dbeibah, who was sworn in on Monday.

Libya’s new transitional executive emerged from a UN process that was launched in November in Tunis, then voted on in Geneva and confirmed by Libya’s parliament on March 10. — AFP