Tunisian ambassador praises Sultanate’s policy

MUSCAT: Azzedine el Tayse, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the Sultanate, has praised the Sultanate’s policy under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, describing it as wise and balanced.

Speaking to Oman News Agency (ONA) on the occasion of Tunisia’s Independence Anniversary, the Tunisian ambassador said that His Majesty the Sultan supports efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries especially in the economic sphere, citing the possibility of opening direct air flights or sea trips between the two countries as a lot of Omani products are in high demand in Tunisia and vice versa. He praised the response of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in supporting the economic ties between Oman and Tunisia.

The ambassador added that the expos organised by Oman and Tunisia have contributed towards promotion of products. Though the current conditions experienced by the world countries and the impact of Covid-19 have hindered the organisation of expos, the ambassador hoped that the upcoming period will see the return of those expos after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambassador said: “We are looking forward, through visits and meetings, to signing many agreements and programmes that have been prepared in various fields. The Omani-Tunisian Joint Committee will convene this year for consultation in various fields including culture and economy and will sign agreements and approve programmes. Besides, the fourth cycle of political consultation will also be held in Tunisia this year after being delayed due to Covid-19.”

The Tunisian ambassador noted that the Sultanate-Tunisia relationships are deeply rooted in history dating back to the time when the Azd tribes set off from Oman during the Islamic conquests reaching Africa and spreading Islam in Tunisia, and they were warmly welcomed by the Tunisian people. He added that many Omanis had settled in Tunisia and set up civilisational exchange between the two sides.

The relationship between the two brotherly nations have developed since the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said ascended the throne by signing many agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, the ambassador said.

The ambassador referred to the visit of the Tunisian President Kais Saied to the Sultanate to offer condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said making his first visit outside of Tunisia. He affirmed that the Tunisian president values the civilisational rapprochement between the Sultanate of Oman and Tunisia and the importance of bolstering relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy and commerce. He said that trade exchange between Oman and Tunisia stands at $36 million.

The Ambassador of Tunisia to the Sultanate expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Omani government under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for the attention and the generous hospitality the Tunisian community is receiving in the Sultanate. — ONA