Tunisia gears up for early presidential polls after Essebsi’s death

Tunis: Tunisians are heading to the polls next week. The presidential elections are seen as crucial for a country trying to further its democratic transition while tackling social unrest, an economic slowdown and militant attacks.

The elections, scheduled for September 15, come after the death of the country’s first democratically-elected president, Beji Caid Essebsi, in July. Essebsi was seen as a stabilising force in the country.

His death forced the electoral commission to bring the presidential polls forward from its original date in November, which means it will be held before parliamentary elections unlike previously planned.

The decision means that candidates are dealing with a narrow window of time to campaign and encourage people to submit their ballots.

Around 7.2 million people are registered to vote in the elections, according to the state-run TAP news agency. But since 2011, voter turnout has relatively been low amid public mistrust of the political system.

A 2016 survey by the Arab Barometer group showed that only a third of respondents trust the government.

The loss in confidence has been reflected in a series of protests and strikes in recent years, with workers across several different sectors demanding better wages and conditions.

The North African country has struggled with an economic slowdown, public unrest triggered by the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, and subsequent attacks by militant insurgents.

It has been under pressure from international lenders, mainly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to take drastic measures to revampits economy.

With 26 candidates running for office, the prominent candidates include leftists and a supporter of the old guard.

The Ennahda movement is fielding a candidate — its deputy leader Abdelfattah Morou — for the first time. Once banned under Ben Ali, the conservative Ennahda is now influential in parliament.

A win for 71-year-old Morou would leave several political groups concerned and is expected to push them to form strong alliances for the October parliamentary elections to prevent Ennahda from dominating the presidency and the legislative body.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who has been in office since August 2016, is also running. At 43, he is one of the youngest candidates. He is backed by Tahya Tounes party, which he formed last year when he defected from the president’s party following disputes with Essebsi and senior party officials.

The political row and the economic challenges led to a decline in Chahed’s popularity. — DPA

