Tunisia bids farewell to president at state funeral

CARTHAGE: Tunisia bid farewell to its first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday at a state funeral attended by foreign leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Essebsi, who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of Tunisians lined up the streets of Tunis waving flags, chanting the national anthem and throwing roses at the funeral procession as it made its way from the presidential palace in Carthage to the Al Jallaz cemetery where Essebsi will be buried.

“Goodbye president, goodbye Bajbouj,” they shouted, referring to Essebsi’s nickname.

The Tunisian red and white flag covered the late president’s coffin, placed on a military truck.

Other dignitaries attending his funeral included Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and King Felipe VI of Spain, along with thousands of Tunisians.

Macron gave a speech at the palace, saying that Essebsi had “supported the stability of the constitution, the attachment to freedom and openness … and equality between women and men”.

Hours after Essebsi’s death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution in a smooth transition of power. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for September 15, two months earlier than scheduled.

“He spent his life in the service of Tunisia, preserving its gains and defending its values,” Ennaceur said in his speech. “He was a man of consensus, dialogue and national unity.”

A parliamentary vote is set for October 6. Many roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of Tunis and near the Al Jallaz cemetery.

Thousands filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab Spring.

“It is a sad day for Tunisia,” said a woman named Nabila. “We lost a great statesman who had a big role after 2011 revolution and helped unite Tunisians and ease historical differences with the fighters.”

Essebsi rose to prominence after the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, which was followed by Arab Spring revolts against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including in Libya and Egypt.

Drafted in as premier after Ben Ali’s fall, Essebsi in 2012 founded the secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to counter-balance the resurgence of fighters who were suppressed under Ben Ali.

Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state. — Reuters

