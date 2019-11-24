Tunes unveils new institute location

The launch of the newly relocated Play Tunes Institute on 18 November Street was attended by over 60 guests who are not only music lovers but the patron of the arts. Launched a day after the 49th National Day, the gathering seen music teachers performing live sessions of different genre of music starting off with Arabic instrumentals that welcomed the guests. Andria Mesa played the Clarinet, Tammam Odeh on the Guitar and Ernesto Raymat on the Darbuka provided the right kind of flavour to kick off the celebration.

Thanae Pachiyannaki, General Manager, opened the event with a welcome speech and introduced their newly established Dance Programme by showcasing a contemporary dance routine, to the famous Alladin song, A Whole New World, performed by Dance Instructors Diego Iglesias and Yunisleidis Lopez. To get everyone energised, facilitator Ernesto Raymat, percussionist and music educator, conducted a team-building activity with maracas, which were then gifts to all the attendees.

The guests were then given a tour of the new location of the institute including the several classrooms were music lessons will take place and the small instrument display area where students can find equipment to purchase. Vocal teacher Yanet Ortize and violinist Rayma Santana also did a live music demo indoors. The evening ended with a lovely live musical performance by Rene Gómez on the Sax, Roxana on vocals and guitar and the Arletys Hernandez on vocals and keys performing the international repertoire.