Mesmerizing Tuna Tartar

Sumptuous Food

W Muscat has some of Oman’s best places for dining and offers the most sumptuous of food available in this part of the world. The chefs of W Muscat will be taking centre stage in the next two weeks offering some of the hotel’s best creations. As a bonus, this month has seen the launching of Ba Ban, the newest addition to its fine restaurants that offer the spirit of 1920s and 30s Shanghai and life around the Bund, a by-gone era of entertainment and charm. Reservations are mandatory at Ba Ban which is open for lunch Tuesdays – Saturdays from 12 PM – 430PM. For today’s recipe, Chef Darel Bazerque is presenting this specialty of Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar.

INGREDIENTS:



Serves: 2 people

100 gr tuna, cut into small cubes, approx. 1cm x 1cm

10 gr red onion, cut into small cubes, approx. 0.5cm x 0.5cm

5 gr fresh basil, torn into small pieces

5 ml olive oil

5 ml lemon juice

20gr black olives, chopped small

10 gr salt

Rocket leaves for garnish, seasoned with olive oil and salt

4-5 cherry tomatoes for garnish

PREPARATION METHOD

In a small pan, add the olive oil, onion and salt let it cook at very low heat until onion becomes translucent. Turn off the heat and set onions aside in a bowl to cool.

In a medium bowl, mix together tuna, cooked onion, lemon juice and olive oil.

Add black olives and fresh basil. Mix and adjust seasoning to liking.

Using a 60 cm diameter ring mold, spoon mix into center of plate and garnish with seasoned rocket leaves and cherry tomato wedges.

CHEF TIP:

Adding salt to onions while frying will allow the onions to cook without developing a strong color.

Tear fresh basil with your hands to avoid leaving flavor on the knife and chopping board.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF DAREL BAZERQUE

Head Chef

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

W Muscat Hotel

Hailing from the luxurious beaches of Mauritius, Darel joined W Muscat in 2019 as Chef de Cuisine at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar. Taking inspiration from the panoramic ocean views and abundance of fresh seafood, Darel has mastered the rooftop restaurant’s Asian-Mediterranean menu and offers up the freshest of local produce.

Darel joined W Muscat from Dubai, where he worked in multiple 5-star hotels earning his way up through the ranks from Junior Sous Chef. With fifteen years of experience in tourism and hospitality kitchens across Africa and the Middle East, he has worked with Michelin starred chefs in some of the world’s grandest restaurants.

Darel is perfectly at home in his beachfront location and loves nothing more than enjoying fresh seafood on the beach with friends and family. Of course, as might be expected from an Islander, he can never pass down adding a little extra spice, and a little extra coconut to his meals!