Tsitsipas moves into semis

Nadal races into Monte Carlo quarters

MONACO: Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday when his quarterfinal opponent Alejandro Davidovich withdrew after losing the first set 7-5.

Tsitsipas, the world number five, will play his sixth Masters 1000 semifinal on Saturday, and his first in the principality, against Belgian David Goffin or Englishman Dan Evans, the conqueror of Novak Djokovic.

Struggling with an injury to his left thigh, Spaniard Davidovich tried an underarm serve when facing set point.

Tsitsipas pounced to hit a winning backhand return.

Until he was hurt, Davidovich gave his Greek opponent problems.

But at 3-3, Davidovich called for the doctor to treat his left thigh.

He immediately managed the first break of the match, as Tsitsipas began to show signs of irritation, to the point of receiving a warning for swearing.

Tsitsipas immediately broke back and as Davidovich struggled, broke again to end the set and the match.

Nadal advances

On Thursday, Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday following an “awful performance” in a 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Dan Evans, while 11-time champion Rafael Nadal powered into the quarterfinals.

World number one Djokovic was broken five times by the Briton in their last-16 clash and suffered his first loss of the year, having won the Australian Open for the ninth time in February.

Nadal required just 55 minutes to demolish Bulgarian 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1.

“(I am) sorry for him. He played a bad match. That is the truth’’, Nadal said of his opponent who was struggling with severe toothache. “He made a lot of mistakes. I was there. I was doing the right thing, but it is true that today was more his fault than my good tennis.”

The third-ranked Spaniard is the highest seed left in the draw following Djokovic’s loss and the withdrawal of Daniil Medvedev after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Nadal will meet Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-3, for a semifinal spot.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Chile’s Cristian Garin in straight sets. The Greek will next take on Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who put out French wildcard Lucas Pouille.

Fabio Fognini, the 2019 champion, eased past Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) and will next face Norway’s world number 27 Casper Ruud who defeated last weekend’s Marbella champion and 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 7-5.

Ruud recovered from 2-5 down in the decider to reach the last eight, emulating his father Christian who was also a quarterfinalist in 1997. — AFP

Monte Carlo ATP results

Third round

Dan Evans (GBR) bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) 6-4, 7-5; David Goffin (BEL x11) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x5) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7); Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Cristian Garin (CHI x16) 6-3, 6-4; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2); Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x9) 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-3; Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x14) 6-1, 6-1; Casper Ruud (NOR) bt Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x12) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 7-5; Fabio Fognini (ITA x15) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)