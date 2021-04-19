Try this Nepali food for Iftar

An array of restaurants, mostly in Kathmandu, where a small community of Newar Muslim in the Northernmost part of Thamel live is a place known for its Iftar varieties. The dozens of houses of Newar Muslims, as well as the restaurants, get vibrant at Iftar times. Food usually served for Iftar in a Nepali home over the years has assimilated into the mainstream Nepali food tradition adding to an even more diverse food selection.

For the Muslim Nepalis, during Iftar, delicacies include naan and butter chicken curry, naan roti with butter chicken masala curry, buff (beef is pronounced buff) shami kebab, buff shami kebab, chickpeas flour and spices, and served with coriander chutney, mutton biryani, lachcha made of warm milk, nuts/raisins and sugar. Sheermal roti, saffron-flavoured sheermal roti, traditional flatbread, jalebi, and rumali roti.

Sharing the most sought after Iftar delicacy of Nepal:

Recipe:

Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani)

Similar to Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken is one of the most popular curries at any Nepalese and Indian household around the world. Aromatic golden chicken pieces in an incredible creamy curry sauce, this Butter Chicken recipe is one of the best you will try! You will love how easy it is to make it in the comfort of your own home.

A milder curry when compared to other Nepalese curries makes Butter Chicken a favourite among families with little ones. You can certainly add as much or as little chilli as you wish. In other words, YOU are in total control of how spicy you make it.

The juicy and tender, flavour-infused chicken starts with an easy yoghurt marinade made from scratch: plain yoghurt, fresh garlic and ginger, and easy to find spices.

You can use boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts. Dark meat is preferred.

First, mix your yoghurt marinade.

Marinate chicken for 20 minutes, or overnight if time allows. (The longer it marinates, the more tender your chicken will be.)

Sear chicken in a skillet or pan. Keep those charred bits on the pan to make your sauce. Browned bits = flavour. If you have too many burnt pieces stuck to the pan, you can discard some of them if you wish.

Finally, make your curry sauce in the same skillet.

Easy to find spices, for example: Garam masala, Turmeric, Cumin, Red Chili Powder and Salt, are all you need to make a great sauce.

It’s all about that sauce when it comes to authentic butter chicken. You’ll be surprised to find that you only need an onion, a can of crushed tomatoes, garlic and ginger, and some added spices to continue those beautiful flavours in the sauce.

The trick to making a great sauce is to let the tomatoes cook off for at least 10-15 minutes until they are almost dry on your pan. Additionally, you can add in a couple of tablespoons of water if it dries too early.

After that, blend until smooth and add in your cream (heavy whipping cream or thickened cream). You can use evaporated milk or half and a half for a lower calorie option.

If you want a richer sauce, feel free to add a couple of tablespoons of butter (or ghee) right at the end, letting it melt through the sauce, before serving. It’s served best with rice or naan. Enjoy the heavenly delicacy i.e Butter Chicken.

Nan:

3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

2 Tbls. melted butter

1/2 cup warm milk

1/2 cup warm water or as needed

1 cup yogurt

1 Tbs yeast

1 Tbs baking powder

1 Tbs sugar

1 tsp salt

For Stuffing:

1 lb ground lamb

(chicken can also be used)

1 cup finely chopped scallion

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

2 Tbls. chopped cilantro

1 tsp. turmeric

1 Tbls. curry powder

Salt and Pepper

2 Tbs cooking oil

To prepare lamb stuffing, in a saut pan heat two tablespoons of oil.

Add turmeric, garlic, ginger and curry powder; fry for a minute or so.

Add ground lamb and saut until cooked.

Add chopped scallion and cilantro; mix well. Take off heat and allow cooling.

In a small bowl, combine warm milk, water, sugar and yeast. Allow the yeast to reconstitute for about 30 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, melted butter, baking powder and salt.

Make a well in the centre and add milk-water mixture and yoghurt, mixing it with the flour until a soft dough is formed.

Dust kneading board with flour; place the dough on the board and knead for ten minutes or so. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for two hours. The dough will have expanded by two folds. Knead the dough again for another five minutes and allow resting for another half an hour. Divide the dough into three-inch balls. Roll out the dough ball into a six-inch circle.

Place two tablespoons of lamb stuffing at the centre of the nan. Fold all edges over towards the centre and pinch to enclose. Sprinkle some dusting flour on the kneading board and gently roll out the stuffed nan into a six-inch circle. Continue with other dough balls. Cover with plastic wrap.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Place nans on a lightly buttered baking tray. Lightly brush the top of nans with melted butter. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the nans have risen and the surface has turned slightly brown. Do not over bake nans.

Note that nans can also be baked in a hot tandoor which is commonly used in Nepal.

Serve hot with vegetable or meat preparations