Try out the Blackberry Tamar Hindi Spritzer to hydrate during Ramadhan

Many health experts recommend, that during the holy month of Ramadhan where everyone is fasting, not to forget proper hydration. With less intake of food and water during the day, this can definitely pose a lot of different issues if not managed carefully.

While water is still definitely the best way for hydration, fruit juices are also highly recommended as they are rich in different vitamins and minerals. For those looking for a more enjoyable beverage, this spritzer will definitely be a good alternative.

Blackberry Tamar Hindi Spritzer

Ingredients

3-4 fresh Blackberry plus more for garnish

5-6 mint leaves

2 tbsp Tamar Hindi syrup

Crushed ice

2 tbsp fresh lime juice approx. or 1/2 medium-large lime

1/2 cup sparkling mineral water or Sprite

Instructions

In a tall glass, add Blackberry, mint leaves and the Tamar Hindi syrup.

Fill glass with Crush ice.

Add Sparkling water or Sprite then the lime juice

Garnish with Dry Rose Petals or additional Blackberry, if desired.

About

the crafter

Prateek Hails from India he is the beverage crafter at Sheraton Oman. Coming from the northern part of India, tropical fruits like berries are very popular. While curating what beverage would work well with the holy month of Ramadhan, Prateek thought of blending his childhood tropical memories with the local favourite Tamar Hindi.

While Ramadhan is a time for reflection and compassion, iftar has also become a time for celebration. For beverage expert like Prateek, he highly recommends this Blackberry Tamar Hindi Spritzer with Rose petals as a vibrant refreshing summer mocktail that works well on the occasions of Ramadhan.

As a beverage crafter, Prateek loves to communicate with guests and discuss their preferences with them. It makes him happy when guests enjoy the hospitality moments offered by him and his colleague.