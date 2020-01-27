Trump to unveil Middle East plan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will announce his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday and that he believes Palestinians will eventually go along with it in spite of their refusal to engage on the subject. Sitting down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, Trump said his plan “makes a lot of sense for everybody.” President Trump declined to disclose details of the plan and how it would be good for Palestinians but he still insisted that “it’s something they should want.”

