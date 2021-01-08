Main World 

Trump says he will not attend Biden’s inauguration

Oman Observer

U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, later this month, he said in a tweet on Friday, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump wrote on Twitter. Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9300 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

‘Locusts on my car’

Liju Cherian Comments Off on ‘Locusts on my car’

Sultanate marks International Day for Protection of Ozone Layer

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate marks International Day for Protection of Ozone Layer

Fire engulfs school bus on Sultan Qaboos Street

Hammam Al Badi Comments Off on Fire engulfs school bus on Sultan Qaboos Street