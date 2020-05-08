Business World 

Trump, Saudi king discuss global oil market

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke by phone on Friday and “reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership,” the White House said, amid tensions over Saudi’s oil output.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets, and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership. The president and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation as leaders of the G7 and G20, respectively,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere. — Reuters

