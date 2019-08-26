Trump puts forward own Miami-area golf course for next G7 summit

BIARRITZ: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would probably host next year’s Group of Seven summit of the major industrialised countries at one of his own properties — the Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami — but insisted he would not personally profit from the resort’s selection.

The G7 countries take it in turn to stage the summit, often choosing locations that show off areas of natural beauty.

Trump said the Florida resort was a perfect choice, both due to its size and the fact it was just a five-minute drive from Miami airport.

“They love the location of the hotel, they also like the fact is it right next to the airport for convenience. And it is Miami, Doral, Miami, so it is a great area,” he said during this year’s summit in the French coastal town of Biarritz.

He said a final decision had yet to be taken, but added: “We haven’t had anything that could even come close to competing with it, especially when you look at the location.” — Reuters

