Trump names Meadows as fourth chief of staff

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had chosen staunch ally Mark Meadows to be his new chief of staff — the fourth person to hold the position since he took office. Meadows, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, will replace the ultraconservative Mick Mulvaney, who had been serving as acting chief of staff since Trump fired John Kelly in December 2019. “I have known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump tweeted, making the announcement. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well,” Trump added. “He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.” In December, Meadows, 61, announced he would retire from Congress. But “my work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning,” he said in a statement posted to his website. — AFP

