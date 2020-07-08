Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization

The US has officially begun to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to grip the globe and infections spike in many states across the U.S.

Congress received formal notification of the decision on Tuesday, more than a month after President Trump announced his intention to end the US relationship with the WHO and blasted the multilateral institution as a tool of China. The White House said the withdrawal would take effect on July 6, 2021.

Democrats said the decision was irresponsible and ill-considered, noting it comes as the pandemic is raging and international cooperation is vital to confront the crisis.