Trump losing Twitter followers after poll loss

What’s the sound of a lame duck tweeting? Weeks after losing the election, President Donald Trump is now losing Twitter followers by the day, according to Newsweek. More than 46,000 of the president’s former disciples have reportedly stopped receiving his tweets since Sunday. The president still has nearly 89 million followers, but lost 10,000 readers by Wednesday noon.

Newsweek observed that Trump’s Twitter following dropped by 12,476 followers on Tuesday and by almost 6,000 more on Monday. On Sunday, he lost 19,164 followers. According to that report, it’s possible that Twitter’s crackdown onbots — accounts not run by humans — is bringing down Trump’s still massive numbers. Trump’s drop in readership coincides with a movement called “UnfollowThePres,” which encourages the public to ask Twitter to flagtweets from the president that aim to spread misinformation. Since losing the November 3 election, Trump has used Twitter to promote reports from fringe media outlets that help him construct analternate narrative where the former reality TV star wasn’t defeated by roughly 6 million votes. Numerous Trump tweets declaring victory and promoting conspiracy theories have been flagged since his electoral defeat. — DPA

