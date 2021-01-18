Trump baby blimp lands at London museum

A blimp depicting US President Donald Trump as a snarling, nappy-wearing orange baby has found a home in one of London’s most popular museums. The helium-filled balloon, originally paid for through crowdfunding, first took to the skies over London during protests against Trump’s visit in 2018 and has flown in other locations including France, Argentina, Ireland and Denmark.

Gladly accepting the donation, the Museum of London said the blimp would join its protest collection, which includes artefacts from the Suffragette movement as well as climate change and peace rallies. — Reuters

Related