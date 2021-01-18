America Europe World 

Trump baby blimp lands at London museum

Oman Observer

A blimp depicting US President Donald Trump as a snarling, nappy-wearing orange baby has found a home in one of London’s most popular museums. The helium-filled balloon, originally paid for through crowdfunding, first took to the skies over London during protests against Trump’s visit in 2018 and has flown in other locations including France, Argentina, Ireland and Denmark.
Gladly accepting the donation, the Museum of London said the blimp would join its protest collection, which includes artefacts from the Suffragette movement as well as climate change and peace rallies. — Reuters

You May Also Like

18 soldiers killed as militants target Afghanistan army base

Oman Observer Comments Off on 18 soldiers killed as militants target Afghanistan army base

Bangladeshis hunker down in storm shelters as cyclone Bulbul nears

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bangladeshis hunker down in storm shelters as cyclone Bulbul nears

After IS, Damascus residents blocked from going home

Oman Observer Comments Off on After IS, Damascus residents blocked from going home