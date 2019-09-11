Trudeau dissolves parliament, launches election campaign

OTTAWA: Justin Trudeau on Wednesday kicked off the campaign for next month’s Canadian general election, gunning to hold onto his liberal majority in a tight race against newcomers on both flanks.

The parties have already been wooing voters with pre-election ads, announcements and whistle stops in key battlegrounds across the country.

But Governor General Julie Payette’s dissolution of parliament, at Trudeau’s behest, marked the official start of the race to the October 21 ballot.

Trudeau, who swept to office in November 2015 promising “sunny ways” and stressing the importance of gender equality, gay rights and the environment, faces an electorate more focused on the economy and affordability when it votes on October 21. Trudeau will visit the Ottawa residence of Governor General Julie Payette, the acting head of state, to formally launch the race at 10 am.

The 47-year-old married father of three, whose colourful socks and classic good looks are often splashed across the international media, may have history on his side.

Not since 1935 has a Canadian prime minister who won a parliamentary majority in his first term been booted from office in the next election.

But Trudeau may not win enough seats to govern by himself after a series of missteps that called into question his leadership while cutting into his once sky-high popularity.

That would leave him and his Liberal Party weakened, relying on opposition members of parliament to push through legislation.

A Nanos Research poll released on Tuesday showed the Liberals at 34.6 per cent and the main opposition Conservatives, led by Andrew Scheer, at 30.7 per cent.

That margin would not be enough to guarantee a majority of seats in the House of Commons. — Reuters

