Tropical system developing in Arabian Sea

The Oman Met office issued an alert on Thursday indicating the formation of a tropical depression system over the Arabian sea. It said the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center’s (NMHEWC) analysis points to a formation of a tropical system over the eastern parts of the Arabian Sea.

The depression is about 200 km away from the Indian coast (Gujarat), and around 1,400 km from the closest point of the Sultanate coast (Ras Mudrakah). The system is with an estimated surface wind speed around the centre between 17 to 27 knots.

The latest numerical weather prediction indicates northwesterly movement of the depression towards Indian Coast with a probability of further intensification into a deep depression within 24 hours. It is likely to move in a westerly direction towards the centre of the Arabian Sea.

NMHEWC continues to monitor all updates of this tropical weather condition.

